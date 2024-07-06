Mosca rivendica la cattura di un villaggio nel Donetsk
epa11457665 A handout picture made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows an aerial view of the damaged Novyy district where the 24 Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo held the position the previous month in the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 04 July 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/Press service of 24 Mechanized brigade handout HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 06 LUG - La Russia ha dichiarato che le sue forze hanno catturato un villaggio nella regione orientale di Donetsk, in Ucraina, mentre Mosca continua ad avanzare lentamente sul campo di battaglia. Il ministero della Difesa ha affermato che le sue truppe "hanno liberato il villaggio di Sokil", a circa 30 chilometri a nord-ovest della città di Donetsk.
