Mosca, 'risponderemo alle sanzioni aggressive Usa'
epa10709082 Russian policemen stand guard in front of the Moscow Kremlin near the blocked Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2023. Counter-terrorism measures were enforced in Moscow and other Russian regions after private military company (PMC) Wagner Group's chief claimed that his troops had occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, demanding a meeting with Russiaâ€™s defense chiefs. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
AA
ROMA, 12 GIU - La Russia risponderà alle azioni aggressive degli Stati Uniti. Lo ha affermato alla Tass la rappresentante ufficiale del ministero degli Esteri russo Maria Zakharova, commentando l'introduzione di nuove sanzioni anti-russe da parte di Washington. "Come sempre in questi casi, la Russia non lascerà senza risposta le azioni così aggressive", ha aggiunto la stessa fonte.
