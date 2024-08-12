Mosca,'raid su Zaporizhzhia è terrorismo nucleare di Kiev'
epa10693169 A picture taken during a visit to Enerhodar organised by the Russian Defence ministry shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 15 June 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can still continue to draw water from the Kakhovka reservoir, the IAEA reports. Grossi said that after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, a situation may arise when the water from the Kakhovka reservoir will not be enough to cool the reactors of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, in this case, the reactors can be damaged, which threatens with the onset of radiological consequences. The water level in the reservoir near the Zaporizhzhya TPP has dropped to 11.27 meters and continues to decline. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
AA
MOSCA, 12 AGO - La portavoce del ministero degli Esteri di Mosca, Maria Zakharova, ha accusato l'Ucraina di "terrorismo nucleare" per un incendio avvenuto ieri nelle torri di raffreddamento della centrale di Zaporizhzhia, che secondo la Russia è stato provocato da un bombardamento delle forze di Kiev. Mosca ha detto che chiederà all'Agenzia internazionale per l'energia atomica (Aiea) di "indicare il responsabile del bombardamento", perché "un ulteriore silenzio su questo argomento non farà altro che esagerare il senso di impunità di Kiev".
