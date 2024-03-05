Mosca, rafforzate difese a occidente in risposta a Nato
epa11174367 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland Day, in Moscow, Russia, 23 February 2024. Defender of the Fatherland Day is celebrated annually on 23 February in Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan marking the date in 1918 when the first mass draft into the Red Army took place in Moscow and Petrograd during the country's Civil War and war against the German Emperor. EPA/SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
AA
MOSCA, 05 MAR - La Russia ha avviato iniziative per rafforzare il suo schieramento nei settori strategici nord-occidentale e occidentale in risposta al "crescente potenziale militare della Nato". Lo ha detto il ministro della Difesa, Serghei Shoigu, citato dall'agenzia Interfax.
