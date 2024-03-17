Mosca, 'Putin all'88% con il 25% di seggi scrutinati'

epa11226498 A man stands in front of the screens displaying live broadcast from the polling stations during the presidential elections at the Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, 17 March 2024. Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Ella Pamfilova said that voter turnout in the presidential elections at the polling stations was 67.60 percent and exceeded this figure in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation in 2018. Voting in the Russian presidential elections took place over three days - from March 15 to 17. The Central Election Commission registered candidates for the elections are the head of the LDPR party Leonid Slutsky, the vice speaker of the State Duma, a member of the New People party Vladislav Davankov, the State Duma deputy (fraction of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation) Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV