Mosca prepara 'risposte' ai droni Usa sul Mar Nero

epa03749818 An American Drone Reaper is displayed during the Air Show 2013 at Le Bourget, France, 18 June 2013. US army has not displayed any of its military aircrafts since at least two decades. American Defense Department said it was because of a budget problem. France is celebrating its 50th International Paris Air Show, which will take place form 17 to 23 June 2013. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT