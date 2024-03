Mosca, 'percentuali altissime di votanti nelle regioni ucraine'

epa11217894 A still image taken from handout video provided 13 March 2024 by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service shows Russian servicemen of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Vostok group of troops from the Trans-Baikal Territory voting in the Russian presidential elections at a special military operation in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, in the Russian controlled part of Ukraine. The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections for March 17, 2024. Voting will last three days: March 15, 16 and 17. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. Residents of Donbass and Novorossiya are electing the President of Russia for the first time. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS S HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES