Mosca, 'penetriamo in profondità in regione di Kharkiv'

epa11336719 A Ukrainian police officer helps Viktor, 84, a disabled elderly person, evacuating from territories bordering Russia, in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 13 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. More than 4,000 residents from settlements in areas of the Kharkiv region bordering Russia have been evacuated as 'hostilities intensified', the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov wrote on telegram. The evacuations follow a cross-border offensive by Russian forces, who claimed the capture of several villages in the region. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO