Mosca, 'no comment sulle rivendicazioni dell'Isis'
epa11028427 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'Direct Line', an annual question and answer session, as well as his annual end-of-year press conference at the Gostiny Dvor forum hall in Moscow, Russia, 14 December 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 14 December holds his end-of-year press conference, followed by the 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' televised event, where he will answer citizens' questions focusing on domestic issues. The President's Big Press Conference is an annual event that has been held since 2001. This year the format is combined 'Direct Line' (questions from citizens) and 'Big Press Conference' (questions from journalists). The event takes place months before the presidential election scheduled for 17 March 2024, in which Putin decided to run for re-election. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL
AA
MOSCA, 25 MAR - Il Cremlino rifiuta di rilasciare commenti sulle possibili responsabilità dei terroristi dell'Isis nella strage del Crocus City Hall affermando che le indagini sono in corso. "State ponendo una domanda relativa all'andamento delle indagini. Noi non commentiamo ciò in alcun modo, non abbiamo il diritto di farlo. Qui, ovviamente, vi esortiamo a fare affidamento sulle informazioni che provengono dalle nostre forze dell'ordine", ha dichiarato il portavoce di Putin, Dmitri Peskov, secondo la Tass. Peskov ha aggiunto che il presidente Vladimir Putin non ha intenzione di visitare il luogo dell'attacco.
