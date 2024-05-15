Mosca, 'nessun armamento occidentale salverà Zelensky'

epa10483035 Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is pictured before a meeting of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi in Moscow, Russia, 22 February 2023. Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on 21 February, and engaged in negotiations with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev. At this meeting, Wang Yi stressed that Chinese-Russian relations are 'strong as a rock' and 'will stand the test in the changing international situation.' According to Wang Yi, Beijing is ready, together with Moscow, to resolutely defend national interests and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas. EPA/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL