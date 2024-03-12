Mosca, nelle regioni Belgorod e Kursk eliminati 100 ucraini
epa11154597 A handout picture made available by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel showing Gladkov (C) at the scene following shelling in central Belgorod, 650km from Moscow, Russia, 15 February 2024. Gladkov reported that five people were killed, including one child, and another 18 people were injured, five of them children, as a result of shelling from Ukraine. EPA/BELGOROD GUVERNER VYACHESLAV GLADCOV TELEGRAM CHANNEL HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 12 MAR - I servizi di sicurezza interni russi, Fsb, hanno detto che a partire dal 10 marzo sono stati respinti diversi tentativi di varcare il confine da parte di formazioni ucraine nelle regioni di Belgorod e Kursk e che negli scontri sono stati eliminati "cento soldati nemici, sei carri armati, cannoni semoventi e 20 veicoli blindati". Secondo l'Fsb, citata da Ria Novosti, combattimenti sono ancora in corso.
