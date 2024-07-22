Mosca, 'nella notte abbattuti 75 droni ucraini'
epa11427849 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian servicemen of an anti-aircraft unit of the 'Center' group providing air cover for the positions of Russian motorized riflemen in the Avdeevka direction in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine, Donetsk region, 21 June 2024. Throughout the night, Russian military personnel destroyed 114 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over three regions, as well as six sea drones in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 22 LUG - Il ministero della Difesa russo ha reso noto che la notte scorsa sono stati abbattuti 75 droni ucraini in diverse regioni del Paese. Di questi, 47 sono stati intercettati nella regione di Rostov, ha precisato il ministero, come riporta la Tass. Gli altri velivoli senza pilota sono stati distrutti nelle regioni di Belgorod (1), Voronezh (1), Smolensk (1) e Krasnodar (8), oltre a 17 sul Mar Nero e sul Mar d'Azov.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti