Mosca, nella notte abbattuti 47 droni ucraini

epa11155595 A Ukrainian serviceman from the 108th Brigade of Territorial Defence carries a Ukraine-made multi-purpose drone Leleka-100 on a field near a frontline in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 15 February 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO