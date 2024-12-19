Mosca, 'missili Usa e Gb su Rostov, risponderemo'
epa10774373 A handout photo made available by the Telegram Channel of the Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev shows, the explosion site in the center of Taganrog, Russia, 28 July 2023. According to the Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev, 12 people were injured. EPA/TELEGRAM CHANNEL ROSTOV REGION GOVERNOR / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 19 DIC - Il ministero della Difesa di Mosca ha detto che le forze ucraine hanno lanciato ieri sei missili americani Atacms e quattro missili britannici Storm Shadow sulla regione russa di Rostov, e ha aggiunto che tale attacco "non rimarrà senza risposta".
