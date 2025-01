Mosca minaccia ritorsioni dopo attacco ucraino con Atacms

epa11742273 A handout photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry's official Telegram channel on 26 November 2024 shows the debris of the US made long-range ATACMS missile, reportedly used in attacks by Ukrainian forces and shot down in Russia's Kursk region on 23 November 2024. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / HO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES