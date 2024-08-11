Mosca, l'esercito darà una dura risposta al raid su Kursk
epa11545501 A still image taken from handout video provided by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows combat work of the crews of T-72B3M tanks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to inflict fire damage on military equipment and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border area of â€‹â€‹the Kursk region, Russia, 11 August 2024. According to Andrei Belostotsky, acting deputy governor of the Kursk region, over 3,000 civilians were evacuated from border areas as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region that started on 06 August. On 10 August the Russian Defense Ministry reported that tank units had taken up positions in Kursk Oblast to fight the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee confirmed the enforcement of a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 11 AGO - L'esercito russo darà "una dura risposta" agli attacchi ucraini nella regione di Kursk. Lo afferma il ministero degli Esteri di Mosca. "Una dura risposta da parte dell'esercito russo non tarderà ad arrivare", ha affermato la portavoce del ministero Maria Zakharova, dopo che la Russia ha denunciato un attacco missilistico ucraino sulla città di Kursk.
