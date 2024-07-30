Mosca, 'l'attacco a Beirut viola il diritto internazionale'
epa11510117 Army soldeirs arrive near the site that was targeted by an Israeli strike, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 30 July 2024. Lebanon's state media said an Israeli drone targeted an area in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut. Israel Defense Forces announced carrying a 'targeted strike' in Beirut on the commander responsible for Majdal Shams attack. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the announcement. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
ROMA, 30 LUG - Gli attacchi di Israele in Libano costituiscono una flagrante violazione del diritto internazionale. Lo ha detto il ministero degli Esteri russo alla Tass. "Questo attacco è una palese violazione del diritto internazionale", ha denunciato il ministero.
