Mosca, 'Kiev ha ormai perso il potenziale offensivo'

epaselect epa10300721 A member of Ukraine's National Guard fires an anti-aircraft gun at a position not far from Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 11 November 2022, amid Russia's invasion. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian army pushed Russian forces from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in counterattacks. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV