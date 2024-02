Mosca inserisce il fratello di Navalny in lista ricercati

epa07392646 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) and his brother Oleg (R) take part in a memorial march for Boris Nemtsov to mark the fourth anniversary of his murder, in Moscow, Russia, 24 February 2019. Boris Nemtsov, a liberal opposition leader and sharp critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, was killed on 27 February 2015 by a group of Chechen military servicemen. Five were arrested, one was killed during detention, and one of the organizers of the crime is still wanted. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV