Mosca, indagati 3 giornalisti stranieri per ingresso a Kursk

epa11622262 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 24 September 2024 shows Russian sniper group at their position, at an undisclosed location in Kursk region, Russia. Troops of the â€˜Northâ€™ group repelled five attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through the Russian border in the Kursk direction in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August following a Ukrainian military incursion into Russia's border region. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES