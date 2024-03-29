Mosca, 'inaccettabili i raid israeliani sulla Siria'
epa09137696 A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry press service shows Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, 15 April 2021. Zakharova said that the fresh set of restrictions by the US against Russia were not in both's countries' interest and that Russia's response to 'Washington's aggressive behaviour' would 'inevitably' receive a 'decisive rebuke.' EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/ HANDOUT HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 29 MAR - Mosca ha definito "inaccettabili" i bombardamenti israeliani della notte scorsa sulla Siria. "Tali azioni aggressive contro la Siria costituiscono un'aperta violazione della sovranità di questo Paese e delle norme fondamentali della legge internazionale", e possono portare a "conseguenze estremamente pericolose", ha affermato la portavoce del ministero degli Esteri russo Maria Zakharova, citata dall'agenzia Ria Novosti.
