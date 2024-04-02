Mosca, in Tatarstan colpito dormitorio studenti, 13 feriti

epa05093573 A handout image released by the Tatarstan republic's Ministry of the Emergencies territorial center on 09 January 2016 shows fire fighters extinguishing the blaze of a private wooden house in the village of Stary Kuvak, in the Leninogorsk district of Tatarstan, Russia, early 09 January 2016. A mother and her five children died in a house fire in the Russian republic of Tartarstan early 09 January, according to local officials. The woman's husband survived with serious burns. A sixth child, who was visiting relatives, also survives. Officials said fire crews made it to the wooden house in the town of Stary Kuvak within minutes of receiving the alarm, but it was too late. EPA/TATARSTAN MINISTRY OF THE EMERGENCIES/HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE NOSALES/EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES