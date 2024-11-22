Mosca, i missili Oreshnik possono raggiungere tutta Europa
epa11550374 A still image taken from handout video provided 15 August 2024 by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows the crew of the â€˜Uraganâ€™ multiple launch rocket system preparing to fire towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location, Russia. According to the Ministry of Defense, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 2,640 servicemen, 37 tanks, 32 armored personnel carriers, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, 206 armored combat vehicles, 96 cars, four air defense missile systems, three MLRS launchers, 20 field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

ROMA, 22 NOV - I missili Oreshnik possono raggiungere obiettivi in tutta Europa. Lo ha detto il comandante delle truppe missilistiche russe nella riunione in corso con il presidente Vladimir Putin, secondo quanto riferisce l'agenzia Tass.
