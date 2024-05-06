Mosca ha convocato l'ambasciatore francese

epa11090044 French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy arrives at the main building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, 19 January 2024. The Ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the French ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over alleged presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine. On 16 January, Russia's Defense Ministry said that its forces had carried out a strike on a building housing 'foreign mercenaries' in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. More than 60 people were killed in the attack, mostly 'French mercenaries', the ministry added. France has denied Russia's claims that there were French mercenaries in Ukraine. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV