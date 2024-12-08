'Mosca ha avuto garanzie dai ribelli siriani sulle basi russe'
epa03053687 A handout photo released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) showing crew lined up aboard Russian aircraft carrier Kuznetsov in the sea port city of Tartous in Syria on 08 January 2012. A Russian flotilla has docked at the Syrian port of Tartus in a show of solidarity with the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, Syrian state media reported. The flotilla is to stay for six days at the port, according to the report. EPA/SANA
ROMA, 08 DIC - "I leader dell'opposizione armata siriana hanno garantito la sicurezza delle basi aeree russe e delle missioni diplomatiche nel Paese". Lo ha detto alla Tass una fonte del Cremlino.
