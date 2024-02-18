Mosca, dopo Avdiivka siamo avanzati di oltre 8 km

epa10825908 A local woman walks on a shelled street in Avdiivka settlement near a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 August 2023, amid Russia's ongoing invasion. About 1,600 locals still live in the city, with a few shops are still open, volunteers and local administration help civilians to survive. Before the full-scale war, about 25,000 people lived in Avdiivka. A forced evacuation was announced at the beginning of April 2022; the town has been on the frontline for nine years and is now less then one km from the Russian positions. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/ALEX BABENKO