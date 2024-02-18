Mosca, dopo Avdiivka siamo avanzati di oltre 8 km
epa10825908 A local woman walks on a shelled street in Avdiivka settlement near a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 August 2023, amid Russia's ongoing invasion. About 1,600 locals still live in the city, with a few shops are still open, volunteers and local administration help civilians to survive. Before the full-scale war, about 25,000 people lived in Avdiivka. A forced evacuation was announced at the beginning of April 2022; the town has been on the frontline for nine years and is now less then one km from the Russian positions. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/ALEX BABENKO
AA
ROMA, 18 FEB - "Le forze russe hanno liberato Avdiivka nella Repubblica popolare del Donetsk il 17 febbraio, avanzando poi di 8,6 chilometri". Lo ha detto il ministero della Difesa russo secondo quanto riferisce la Tass.
