Mosca, distrutto il primo pezzo di artiglieria italiano
epa11185871 Ukrainian servicemen from the assault brigade 'Bureviy' (Hurricane), a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard, shoot the 105 mm Italian OTO Melara Mod 56 Pack Howitzers from their positions in the Avdiivka direction, at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk area, eastern Ukraine, 27 February 2024 (issued 28 February 2024). Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/VITALII NOSACH
AA
MOSCA, 13 MAG - Il ministero della Difesa russo ha reso noto che le forze di Mosca in Ucraina hanno distrutto il primo pezzo di artiglieria italiano, un Oto Melara M56 da 105. Lo riferisce l'agenzia Tass.
