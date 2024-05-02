Mosca, conquistato villaggio di Berdichy nel Donbass

epa11293899 Cars drives past a billboard advertising military conscription in front of the main building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Moscow, Russia, 22 April 2024. According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, almost 540 thousand people entered military service under contract in the Russian Armed Forces in 2023, and about 50 thousand since the beginning of 2024. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV