Mosca, conquistato un villaggio nella regione di Zaporizhzhia

epa11565478 The shelling hole is seen at the site of a rocket hit in a village in the Zaporizhzhia area, Ukraine, 26 August 2024, after a morning of combined shelling around the entire territory of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his telegram channel that Ukraine experienced a heavy Russian missile and drone attack. The attack targeted critical civilian infrastructure across the country, resulting in casualties and injuries. The Ukrainian president expressed his condolences to the victims' families and assured that injured people are receiving necessary assistance. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO