Mosca, conquistato un altro villaggio nell'est ucraino
epa11662173 A handout photo made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows newly recruited servicemen of the 24th mechanized brigade, named after King Danylo, improving their tactical skills on obstacle course at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 15 October 2024 (issued 16 October 2024), amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/24TH MECHANIZED BRIGADE OF UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 17 OTT - Il ministero della Difesa russo ha annunciato che le truppe di Mosca hanno conquistato un altro villaggio, Maksimilyanovka, nella regione ucraina di Donetsk, ad ovest dell'omonima città capoluogo.
