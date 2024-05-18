++ Mosca, conquistato un altro villaggio nel Kharkiv ++

epa11342922 A Ukrainian woman reacts at the evacuation center which receives people who had to leave territories close to the Russian border in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 15 May 2024 amid the Russian invasion. More than 7,900 residents from settlements in areas of the Kharkiv region bordering Russia have been evacuated as hostilities intensified according to the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov. The evacuations follow a cross-border offensive by Russian forces, who claimed the capture of several villages in the region. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV 52592