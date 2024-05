Mosca, 'conquistato un altro villaggio nel Donetsk'

epa11324685 Comrades burn flares during the funeral ceremony of late Ukrainian serviceman Andrii Levashov at the Alley of Heroes of Lukyanivske cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine, 07 May 2024. Andrii Levashov, 23, nicknamed 'Koldun (Wizard)', served in the Special Purpose Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard 'Azov'. He died during fighting near Lyman, in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO