Mosca, conquistato un altro villaggio nel Donetsk

epa11228420 A view of used rifle cartridges during military training of the assault unit of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians at an undisclosed location near the frontline, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 18 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/OLGA KOVALOVA