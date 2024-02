Mosca,conquistato insediamento Lastochkino vicino Avdiivka

epa10825887 A local woman reacts as she tell the police about how her house was recently shelled in Avdiivka settlement near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 August 2023. The White Angel team of two local policemen Volodymyr and Dmytro travel to Avdiivka almost every day to help locals. The White Angel is a special forces police unit, which operates in Donetsk region. Several teams take care of the evacuation of civilians, delivery of humanitarian aid and police tasks in areas near the frontline. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/ALEX BABENKO