Mosca, conquistati 5 insediamenti in regione Kharkiv

epa11332200 An aurora is seen in the sky above the glow of a battle, in the direction of the Russian border, visible from the city, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 10 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops increased shelling and are trying to attack Ukrainian positions in the northern Kharkiv area in the last day, according to the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov. Auroras are forecasted in non-typical regions of the world due to strong solar flares and high solar activity in the last few days. EPA/PAVLO PAKHOMENKO