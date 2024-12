Mosca, conquistati 2 villaggi in aree chiave a est

epa11762682 A building destroyed by Russian shelling in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, 06 December 2024 (issued 07 December 2024). The city of Pokrovsk has been besieged by Russian troops since August 2024, with Russian troops stationed only five kilometers from the town. Russia shelled power and gas stations in September, while drinking water supplies were cut off, leaving civilians relying on humanitarian aid only. EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA