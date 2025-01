Mosca, conquistata la città di Kurakhovo nel Donetsk

epa11777724 Ukrainian serviceman of the 12th Special Operations Brigade 'Azov', drone operator 'Vyr' controls a Ukrainian 'Furia' unmanned aerial system (UAS) to conduct an aerial reconnaissance mission at an undisclosed location near the frontline city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 14 December 2024, amid the Russian invasion. EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA