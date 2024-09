Mosca, conquistata cittadina di Ukrainsk nel Donetsk

epa11617693 Communal workers clean debris after a night shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 21 September 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least 15 people have been injured in the attack on Kharkiv, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV