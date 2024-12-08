Mosca conferma, 'Assad ha lasciato la Siria'
epa09572944 A handout photo made available by Emirates News Agency (WAM) shows Syrian President Bashar Al Assad talking with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (Not seen) during his visit to Damascus, Syria, 09 November 2021. EPA/EMIRATES NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 08 DIC - Il ministero degli Esteri russo ha confermato che Bashar al Assad ha lasciato la Siria dopo essersi dimesso da presidente.
