Mosca, 'conclusa l'operazione antiterrorismo in Daghestan'
epa11247385 Police officers check a person outside the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall, amid heightened security measures, prior to the concert of the rock group 'Picnic' in St. Petersburg, Russia, 27 March 2024. The Russian rock band Picnic was due to perform on 22 March at the Crocus City Hall, where at least 139 people were killed and more than 180 hospitalized after a group of gunmen attacked the concert hall in the Moscow region, according to Russian officials. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
AA
ROMA, 24 GIU - L'operazione antiterrorismo in Daghestan è conclusa. Lo ha annunciato il centro informazioni del Comitato nazionale antiterrorismo (NAC) russo citato dall'agenzia Tass. "In connessione con l'eliminazione delle minacce alla vita e alla salute dei cittadini, è stata presa la decisione di porre fine all'operazione antiterrorismo" questa mattina, hanno affermato le autorità. "Il regime legale dell'operazione antiterrorismo all'interno dei confini amministrativi di Makhachkala e Derbent della Repubblica del Daghestan sono stati cancellati", si legge nel messaggio.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti