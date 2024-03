Mosca aggiunge il movimento Lgbt alla lista dei terroristi

epa11026427 Activists hold banners and rainbow colored flags during a protest against Russia's banning of the LGBT movement, in front of the embassy of Russia in Belgrade, Serbia, 13 December 2023. Russian supreme court has brought a decision on 30 November 2023 to declare the international Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) movement as extremist and ban it in Russia. EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC