Mosca, 'abbattuti due missili Storm Shadow'
epa11725373 Ukrainian air defense intercepts air strikes over Kyiv, Ukraine 17 November 2024. Russian forces launched a 'massive combined attack that targeted all regions of Ukraine' overnight and in the morning with around 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Ukrainian President Zelensky said on 17 November, adding that Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets. The main target of the Russian attack was the energy infrastructure across Ukraine, Zelensky said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/MAXYM MARUSENKO
AA
MOSCA, 21 NOV - La difesa aerea russa ha abbattuto nelle ultime 24 ore due missili a lungo raggio britannici Storm Shadow, secondo quanto afferma il ministero della Difesa nel suo bollettino quotidiano.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti