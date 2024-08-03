Mosca, 'abbattuti 75 droni ucraini su 7 regioni e Mar Azov'
ROMA, 03 AGO - Le forze russe hanno abbattuto durante la scorsa notte ben 75 droni ucraini su sette regioni russe e sul Mare d'Azov, secondo quanto afferma il ministero della Difesa russo, citato dall'agenzia Tass. Secondo Mosca, 36 droni lanciati dal "regime di Kiev" sono stati intercettati sulla regione di Rostov, 8 su quella di Kursk, 9 su quella di Belgorod, 17 su quella di Oryol, 2 sulla regione di Ryazan,3 su quela di Voronezh e altri tre su quella di Krasnodar e il Mare d'Azov.
