Mosca, abbattuti 5 missili Atacms su regione Bryansk

epa06115702 A handout photo made available by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) shows a US Army Tactical Missile System (ATacMS) being launched at an undisclosed location on the east coast, South Korea, 29 July 2017, as South Korea and the United States conduct a joint missile exercise in response to North Korea's firing an intercontinental ballistic missile the previous day. EPA/SOUTH KOREA'S JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 19 NOV - Il ministero della Difesa di Mosca ha affermato che le difese aeree russe hanno abbattuto cinque missili americani Atacms sulla regione di Bryansk, confinante con l'Ucraina. Lo riferisce la Tass.

