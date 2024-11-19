Mosca, abbattuti 5 missili Atacms su regione Bryansk
epa06115702 A handout photo made available by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) shows a US Army Tactical Missile System (ATacMS) being launched at an undisclosed location on the east coast, South Korea, 29 July 2017, as South Korea and the United States conduct a joint missile exercise in response to North Korea's firing an intercontinental ballistic missile the previous day. EPA/SOUTH KOREA'S JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 19 NOV - Il ministero della Difesa di Mosca ha affermato che le difese aeree russe hanno abbattuto cinque missili americani Atacms sulla regione di Bryansk, confinante con l'Ucraina. Lo riferisce la Tass.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti