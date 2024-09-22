Mosca, abbattuti 15 droni ucraini in cinque regioni russe
epa11427851 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian servicemen of an anti-aircraft unit of the 'Center' group providing air cover for the positions of Russian motorized riflemen in the Avdeevka direction in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine, Donetsk region, 21 June 2024. Throughout the night, Russian military personnel destroyed 114 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over three regions, as well as six sea drones in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 22 SET - La Russia ha abbattuto 15 droni ucraini durante la notte su cinque regioni russe e sul Mar d'Azov, secondo quanto riportato dal Ministero della Difesa russo, citato dalla Tass. "Il regime di Kiev ha tentato di compiere attacchi terroristici con droni ad ala fissa contro siti sul territorio della Federazione Russa, ma sono stati sventati", ha affermato il ministero. Secondo Mosca, sei sono stati abbattuti sopra le acque del Mar d'Azov, quattro nella regione di Rostov, due nella regione di Kursk, e uno ciascuno nelle regioni di Astrakhan, Belgorod e Voronezh.
