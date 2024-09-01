Mosca, 158 droni ucraini abbattuti su 15 regioni russe

epa10814854 A fireman steps outside the cordoned-off area surrounding a damaged building in the Moscow-City business center after a drone reportedly fell, in Moscow, Russia, 23 August 2023. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the air defense forces stopped an attempt by Ukraine to carry out an attack by three unmanned aerial vehicles in Moscow. â€˜Two of the drones were destroyed by air defense in the air over the territory of Mozhaisk and Khimki districts of the Moscow region. The third UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, collided with the building of the Moscow City business center,â€™ the Russian Defence Ministry said. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV