Mosca, 158 droni ucraini abbattuti su 15 regioni russe
epa10814854 A fireman steps outside the cordoned-off area surrounding a damaged building in the Moscow-City business center after a drone reportedly fell, in Moscow, Russia, 23 August 2023. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the air defense forces stopped an attempt by Ukraine to carry out an attack by three unmanned aerial vehicles in Moscow. â€˜Two of the drones were destroyed by air defense in the air over the territory of Mozhaisk and Khimki districts of the Moscow region. The third UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, collided with the building of the Moscow City business center,â€™ the Russian Defence Ministry said. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
ROMA, 01 SET - I sistemi di difesa aerea russi hanno distrutto e intercettato 158 droni ucraini sopra 15 regioni della Russia durante la notte. Lo riferisce il ministero della Difesa, scrive la Tass. "La scorsa notte, 158 droni ucraini ad ala fissa sono stati distrutti o intercettati dai sistemi di difesa aerea in servizio durante il tentativo del regime ucraino di compiere un attacco terroristico sul territorio russo, 2 erano diretti su Mosca", ha detto il ministero.
