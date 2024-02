Morto Zong, il miliardario cinese che sfidò la Coca Cola

epa02366527 A file photo dated 2004 made available on 01 October 2010 of Zong Qinghou, chairman of Chinese beverage giant Wahaha Group, in his office in Hangzhou in 2004. Zong has been named by the latest Hurun Report as the richest man in mainland China with assets over US$7 billion. The owner of a company best known for its soft drinks brands was named as China?s richest person with a personal fortune estimated at some 12 billion dollars. Zong Qinghou, 65, shot to the top of the annual China Rich List of the country?s wealthiest entrepreneurs after his Wahaha group settled a long dispute with French firm Danone, the Shanghai-based Hurun Report said. EPA/LARRY LEUNG