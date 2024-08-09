Morto uno dei bambini feriti arrivati da Gaza
epaselect epa11537604 Palestinians flee from Khan Yunis after a new evacuation order was issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip, 08 Aug 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
BOLOGNA, 09 AGO - Un bambino di sei mesi, in arrivo dalla striscia di Gaza, è morto ieri sera durante il trasporto in ambulanza dall'aeroporto di Bologna all'ospedale Niguarda di Milano. Ne ha dato notizia la Regione Emilia-Romagna. Il piccolo, morto per un arresto cardiaco mentre era in ambulanza all'altezza di Parma, faceva parte del gruppo dei 16 bambini arrivati ieri sera all'aeroporto di Bologna con un'evacuazione medica coordinata dalla protezione civile.
