Morto un ostaggio, il cadavere portato a Gaza il 7 ottobre

epa11284216 The faces of hostages at an empty Seder table paying homage to Israeli hostages in Gaza sits along Whitehall in London, Britain, 17 April 2024. Some one hundred and thirty three empty chairs sat at the Seder table during Jewish Passover to remember the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. More than 33,800 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ANDY RAIN