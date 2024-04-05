Morto un 15enne picchiato dopo la scuola fuori Parigi

epa11122805 Police patrol the area around Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, France, 03 February 2024. Three people were injured in a knife attack on the morning of 03 February at Gare de Lyon in Paris, according to the Paris Police Prefecture.The preliminary investigation does not â€˜suggest that this is a terrorist actâ€™, prefect of police Laurent Nunez said. The attacker has been arrested. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ