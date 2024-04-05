Morto un 15enne picchiato dopo la scuola fuori Parigi
PARIGI, 05 APR - E' morto questo pomeriggio ad Evry, nella banlieue di Parigi, Shamseddine, un adolescente di 15 anni violentemente aggredito da diversi coetanei ieri all'uscita dalla scuola media che frequentava, a Viry-Châtillon. Lo ha reso noto la locale procura. L'inchiesta aperta sull'aggressione non ha finora messo in luce il movente dell'aggressione.
